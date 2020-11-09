OHP reminds drivers to move over for flashing lights

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol wants to remind you that if you see any kind of flashing lights on the side of the road, the law requires you to move over or slow down.
For law enforcement officers conducting traffic stops, the potential threats are everywhere.
“If traffic is inherently dangerous regardless of what we have going on with that stop. So for us to have to take our focus off of what could possibly be going on with the violator we stopped, we also have to be watching the traffic and having our head on a swivel, paying attention to make sure somebody isn’t going to run us over. We’ve had troopers injured, we’ve had troopers killed because people aren’t paying attention and don’t move over,” said Trooper Dalas Anderson.
If you see flashing lights of any kind - whether it be law enforcement, an ambulance, or a tow truck, the law is simple - move over or slow down.
“If traffic flow is really heavy and you’re not able to get over for that reason, we ask that you slow down, reduce your speed. If you can get over, please do so, if you can’t because of traffic flow or because you’re on a two-lane roadway and the traffic coming the other way isn’t allowing you to get over, we just ask that you slow down and proceed with caution,” Anderson said.
Trooper Anderson said drivers refusing to move over is far too common and more often than not, drivers use the same unacceptable excuse that they didn’t know they needed to move over.
“In the state of Oklahoma, there are signs posted on the interstate that tell you that you must move over. There’s some down by the Red River bridge, there are others further up the turnpike. The biggest thing is you take a big responsibility when you choose to get a driver’s license and you get behind the wheel of a vehicle. With that responsibility comes the expectation that you know the proper way to operate the vehicle safely, not just for yourself, but for the people around you,” Anderson said.
Trooper Anderson says all they ask is that you put forth your best effort to help keep everyone safe on the roads. He says if you don’t move over you can be issued a ticket for more than $200.
