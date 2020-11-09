As possible Covid vaccines work through trials, Oklahoma is working their plan to distribute

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - So far, no coronavirus vaccine has been approved for the United States... but at least one in trial phases is showing 90 percent success in their individual cases.
A vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech is showing signs of success during their trials but it still isn’t ready for public distribution.
“If in the deep dive of the data, if it really shows 90 percent efficacy that would be phenomenal. Again, the FDA has been clear that even a vaccine at 50 percent efficacy would help move the ball," said CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
So as the state waits on a final decision, regional health department director Brandie Combs said the state has a plan ready, in draft form.
“Health care providers working on an in patient facility taking care of Covid positive patients would be in phase one, as well as long term care facilities," said Combs.
Phase 2 includes health care workers, first responders and elderly populations. Phase 3 includes teachers, students and essential business/industry personnel. Phase 4 includes the rest of Oklahomans.
“Main thing is we don’t want to waste any of this vaccine. If we know we get 1,000 doses for SWOK we need to know where we are going to go in a pretty tight time frame," said Combs.
Combs said even with a plan in place, it will still take a large effort statewide to convince people it’s safe to use.
“It’s really kind of our one shot to get this pandemic under control. But we are going have to promote, promote everything we know about the vaccine. Answer questions in a clear, concise transparent way with facts. Say we don’t know when we don’t know," said Combs.
But until a vaccine is available, Combs said it’s still on everyone to take personal responsibility.
“We tend to only worry about what we are saying where we live, but I can tell you we should all be concerned. We are seeing cases, we have seen a increase in our district that we haven’t seen yet," said Combs.
When the time comes, Combs said the health department will have drive thru vaccinations like they typically do with the flu.
If you want to check out the State’s plan, you can find it by visiting https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc786/f/state_of_oklahoma_covid-19_vaccination_plan.pdf
