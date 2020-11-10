An Active Pattern Settling In Just Before The Weekend

TONIGHT: Under a clear sky with light winds, temperatures will sink into the 30s in the region.
WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine with light and variable winds, becoming from the south 5-15 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 60s, some low 70s possible. Lows at night in the low 40s.
THURSDAY: Look for a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds remain from the south 10-20 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT: The chance for showers and storms will remain limited after sunset. We’ll advertise them as isolated at best for now. Lows fall into the 40s and 50s.
FRIDAY/FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and some thunderstorm are expected to push through the region. Some stronger storms are possible but odds remain low, pending moisture return and instability values, which are expected to remain low. We’ll keep monitoring trends moving forth. We may see a morning round as a warm front lifts through, followed by a round of thunderstorms Friday Night.
SATURDAY: The morning may have some lingering rain showers and storms, but we’ll anticipate sunshine to return by the afternoon with highs back in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows at night fall into the 40s.
SUNDAY - EARLY NEXT WEEK: As a cold front slides through early Sunday, we’ll anticipate dry conditions to return with a mostly sunny sky. Highs in the 60s, lows in the 30s.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.