City Council approved Emergency Reserve Funds to help with tree and limb removal

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An hour long meeting... with the council members spaced out to create social distance... they unanimously approved using Emergency Reserve Funds to help with tree and limb removal.
“If council does authorize the use of funds, we are asking for an amount not to exceed 300 thousand dollars. This is an educated estimate on our part because we do not know what the total cost will be," said City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
The process for removal has started... you can check the city’s website for a schedule. Council members said they need residents help to make the process work faster.
“Get them out in the yard so we make sure we can get it all picked up. There’s so many tree limbs all over this town, in huge piles. As they get dry they can become a fire hazard. There are yards leveled with these limbs," said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk.
Governor Kevin Stitt classified the storm as an emergency, the city is hopeful for FEMA funding, which would reimburse the emergency reserve.
Council members also voted to accept an 8 million dollar grant for the Lawton Ft. Sill Water Resiliency project, started back in 2014.
“We are tapping our water groundwater resources so we have two sources of water, so we are more resilient to a drought," said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski.
In total, Rogalski said the project costs 42 million dollars. This grant from the State will provide funding to help blend the ground and surface water together at the water treatment plant.
“We have to develop these well sites, then we transmit the well water to a treatment plant. Groundwater has a different nature than surface water so the treatment needs to be different," said Rogalski.
And while the water supply issue isn’t as dire as it was when the project was created, Rogalski said this is a way to stay above the curve.
“Can you imagine what would happen if we ran out of water? Industry would shut down, Ft. Sill would shut down, our lives would shut down," said Rogalski.
Both of these items involve a budget amendment. That is expected to take place at the next council meeting later this month.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.