Duncan group hopefully for mask mandate soon

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A health care alliance in Stephens County is pushing for a local mask mandate to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.
More than 130 doctors and healthcare providers across the area joined together in writing and signing a letter to Duncan city leaders.
“We actually sent the letter by email to the city council, city manager, and city attorney and asked them to consider a mask ordinance or mask mandate for a temporary amount of time, to be determined. We feel like have done everything we can at this time expect this in order to slow the spread of this virus in our city," Wilkins Health and Rehabilitation Owner Melanie Wilkins said.
Wilkins said this is taking a toll on health care workers and a mandate would help.
She said people are having to work countless hours because co-workers have become ill or an immediate family member has caused them to be out for a minimum of two weeks.
“At our hospital, we are seeing that and we’re having to call in different people that don’t normally work or maybe just recently retired people. Our urgent med facilities are being overrun with patients every day and in our nursing homes and assistant living we have closed to visitation so our resident can’t see our loved ones in person," Wilkins said.
The alliance has seen the statistics that cities with a mandate are still experiencing an increase in COVID cases, but they note it’s at a slower rate.
“By about 25-percent as opposed to over double that with cities that don’t have a mask mandate in place. So we are not saying that we are going to stop the spread of the virus but we need to slow it down for our overall health care system," Wilkins said.
