We are seeing a few showers passing through Texoma as of 6AM. A few lightning strikes are showing on radar but in general we’re just seeing heavy downpours. Rain is moving off quickly and some lingering showers over the next few hours are possible. All rain and cloud cover will taper off. Partly cloudy skies will turn into mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Northwest winds at 10 to 20mph. While a cold front is approaching Texoma, some warning is expected despite the colder air from the front. High temperatures this afternoon will be noticeably cooler.. most in the mid 60s.
Overnight temperatures will fall close to freezing but we’ll see clear skies and light winds. Tomorrow will consist of plenty of sunshine with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s.
Mostly sunny skies will stick with us through all of Thursday with highs rising into the low 70s. South to north winds ahead of a weak cold front that’ll approach the region during the day. Thursday night the chance for showers and storms will increase after sunset. We’ll advertise them as widely scattered at best for now.
A warm front will push north during the day on Friday increasing moisture. This will allow for showers and storms to develop during the day. Some stronger storms are possible but odds remain low right now. With the cold front on Thursday, highs on Friday will drop into the upper 60s but rise into the low 70s by Saturday.
Saturday morning may have some lingering showers and storms but sunshine is expected to return by the afternoon. Highs will slightly fall on Sunday into the upper 60s before falling nearly 10 degrees thanks to another cold front on Sunday into Monday.
