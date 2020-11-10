We are seeing a few showers passing through Texoma as of 6AM. A few lightning strikes are showing on radar but in general we’re just seeing heavy downpours. Rain is moving off quickly and some lingering showers over the next few hours are possible. All rain and cloud cover will taper off. Partly cloudy skies will turn into mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Northwest winds at 10 to 20mph. While a cold front is approaching Texoma, some warning is expected despite the colder air from the front. High temperatures this afternoon will be noticeably cooler.. most in the mid 60s.