Fort Sill celebrates Marine Corp 245th birthday

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Veterans Day is tomorrow but Fort Sill started early today, celebrating the 245th birthday of the United States Marine Corps with a cake-cutting ceremony.
Veterans, current marines and community members gathered to witness the oldest living marine there take the first piece of cake and the youngest marine stationed at Fort Sill get the second piece.
Private Ethan McQuivey, the youngest marine on Post, says the day meant a lot to him because he always wanted to be a part of something bigger than himself.
“For me, him doing that, giving me the piece of cake was him entrusting me with carrying on the legacy and to uphold our values,” McQuivey said.
He said being in the marines has helped him develop a sense of pride because he’s always looked up to World War II and Vietnam veterans.
This carries on a tradition that symbolizes passing experience and wisdom from one generation to the next.
The event was livestreamed on the Marine Detachment Fort Sill Facebook page for those who couldn’t attend and can still be viewed.
