Lawton Public Schools continues Veteran day parades

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill Soldiers and Veterans were honored with a parade at Lawton’s Almore West Elementary School.
It was an opportunity to teach students about respecting and honoring our veterans and their service.
Typically they would have a school wide assembly where they would sing songs and recite poetry.
This year everything was pushed outside in front of the school because of the pandemic.
It gave everyone a chance to sing songs and give speeches while social distancing and wearing masks.
“It was really humbling to see everyone applaud our kids for their efforts to say thank you. I think the solider felt appreciated, the veterans felt appreciated, and I know it made us feel more respectful to us to be able to express out gratitude to them," said Almore West Music Teacher Pamela Thomas.
The event was concluded with students and teachers walking around the block waving at veterans sitting out on their lawns and in their cars.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.