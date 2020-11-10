Lawton Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s almost that time of year when red kettles will be spread out across town for donations towards the Salvation Army.
Because of the pandemic, the Lawton Salvation Army expects the need to be greater than ever this holiday season.
To help address that need, they’re looking for lots of people to sign up to ring the bell at the kettles. This year, they’ve made it easier than ever to sign up to help.
“This year you can volunteer to ring by going online and going to registertoring.com. That’s something new the Army is doing. you can sign up online. You can register as an individual, as a group or virtual,” said Major David Robinson with the Lawton Salvation Army.
The Red Kettle campaign officially kicks off Tuesday in Lawton with an event featuring a speech from 7NEWS anchor Monte Brown.
