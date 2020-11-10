UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled, child found safe

UPDATE
Officials have cancelled the Amber Alert issued for a 14-month-old girl early Tuesday afternoon. They say the child was found safe but the suspect is still on the run.
UPDATE
Media reports in Oklahoma City say police are investigating a homicide at the original location of the Amber Alert. No other details have been released about that situation.
ORIGINAL STORY
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 14 month old girl.
According to officials, the suspect’s name is Brandon Milburn, 37, and is described as a black male. His vehicle was described as a white or silver 2013 Toyota Prius with license plate AEX868.
The victim’s name is Zyla Milburn.
No pictures of the victim have been released.
The incident occurred near SE 59th and Bryant Ave around noon.
Authorities say the suspect may be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department or dial 911.
OHP has updated some information on the Amber Alert. Changes are highlighted in BOLD.
