Active and former military members discuss mental health struggles throughout the armed forces

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s Veterans Day. A day to honor those serving now, or have served in the past.
And while military support is a large part of Southwest Oklahoma... there are many active or non-active military members struggling with mental health issues.
According to the department of defense, The active-duty military has a rate of nearly 25 suicides-per-100,000. For veterans... Veterans Affairs data shows more than 20 veterans per day take their own life.
“The idea you might reach out for help was seen as a sign of weakness. What we’ve learned over time is that really theirs continual battles raging in a lot of our veterans, some of them are not even combat related," said 434 Field Artillery Commander Col. Daniel Blackmon.
A current pastor at Duncan First Baptist and former Marine wrote a book called ‘Redeeming Warriors’ on this subject... his writing began from his own experiences.
“After my deployments, nine of the guys I deployed with have taken their own lives," said Josh Holler.
While there’s no definitive answer to why... both of these men have a perspective for why the numbers in the military remain so high.
“A lot of times what leads to suicide is a feeling of helplessness, hopefulness and a lack of worth," said Col. Blackmon.
“The things actually going on are more what’s wrong with a society at large that the military exasperates. Things like isolation, community disconnect, honor and shame culture," said Holler.
Col. Blackmon said the military is a team... and he wants anyone in the service or who has served to know they aren’t alone.
'The idea that you would fight a fight alone is not something organic to military at all, so it should be the same for mental health. It’s important for all folks to understand that someone loves them, cares about them and the world is a better place with them here," said Col. Blackmon.
And on Veterans Day, Holler said it’s a time to show that care and admiration for the military members in your own communities.
“There’s a real disconnect between how we live and how we should be functioning. This is a time to meet one another and engagement in the community in ways that should be healthy," said Holler.
