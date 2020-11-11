Cameron University held ceremony for Veterans Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University honored active duty and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
They kicked off the day with a complimentary meal before their annual ceremony they’ve had the past nine-years.
The ceremony took place in Veterans Grove right next to Howell Hall.
Cameron’s ROTC Color Guards started the program, a moment of silence was held, and there was a National Remembrance Roll Call for veterans who have lost their lives in the last year.
Colonel Daniel Blackmon also spoke about the importance of the day.
“So Veterans Day in general is just a important day for all those that have ever served and being able to speak and given a chance to honor Veterans is a big deal. The day itself is important to me just because the number of people I’ve served with in the past but the opportunity to put some thoughts out there and talk about how it personally mean is something very important to me as well," Blackmon said.
Col. Blackmon said he is grateful Cameron University gave him the chance to speak as he comes from a family of veterans.
