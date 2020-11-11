Okay Texoma... who left the freezer door open?? It’s a very chilly start to this Veteran’s Day! Temperatures at the 6 o’clock hour are in the 30s for most but still seeing a few low 40s in our south and western counties. Will the extra layer be necessary before heading out the door? Yup. Will the heat need to be turned on the car on the way to work.. most likely. Now while it may be a chilly start to the day we are looking at some warming taking place for this afternoon. Lots of sunshine on tap today with highs rising into the upper 60s for most. Some low 70s will be possible across western north Texas. Winds all day will be very light out of the east to southeast at 5 to 15mph.