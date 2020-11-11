LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Okay Texoma... who left the freezer door open?? It’s a very chilly start to this Veteran’s Day! Temperatures at the 6 o’clock hour are in the 30s for most but still seeing a few low 40s in our south and western counties. Will the extra layer be necessary before heading out the door? Yup. Will the heat need to be turned on the car on the way to work.. most likely. Now while it may be a chilly start to the day we are looking at some warming taking place for this afternoon. Lots of sunshine on tap today with highs rising into the upper 60s for most. Some low 70s will be possible across western north Texas. Winds all day will be very light out of the east to southeast at 5 to 15mph.
Mostly sunny skies will stick with us through all of Thursday with highs rising into the low 70s. South to north winds ahead of a cold front that’ll approach the region during the day. Thursday night the chance for showers and storms will increase after sunset. We’ll advertise them as widely scattered at best for now.
A warm front will push north during the day on Friday increasing moisture. This will allow for showers and storms to develop during the day. Some stronger storms are possible but odds remain low right now. With the cold front on Thursday, highs on Friday will drop into the low to mid 60s but rise into the mid 70s by Saturday.
Saturday morning may have some lingering showers and storms but sunshine is expected to return by the afternoon. Highs will slightly fall on Sunday into the upper 60s before falling back into the low 60s for Monday due to another front.
Have a great Wednesday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
