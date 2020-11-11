Lawton exterminator talks insects, pests during winter season

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s almost winter time... and with that, Environmental Pest Control owner Chad Highley offered some advice on how to deal with bugs, insects and pests this winter.
One of the most commonly held misconceptions about the pest control industry is that bugs and insects die during the winter.
“People don’t realize that where a lot of species of bugs go to hide is inside your home with you," Highley said. "Either in your attic or in wall voids. Places where you don’t typically realize that 'Hey, you have a huge problem right on the other side of the sheetrock from where you’re standing.”
While an insect’s life cycle may end in late fall or early winter, they’ve already deposited eggs that are growing and developing, preparing to re-emerge during the spring.
Usually around this time of year we see adult moths. And right now, you’re probably seeing some empty spider webs.
“The next generation are spinning their webs, and they’re flying off on the breeze to go inhabit new places and find and create their own habitat and families of themselves," Highley said.
But according to Highley, you may want to worry more about mammalian pests than insects and bugs.
“You may not see an arthropod pest, but you will see a mouse run across your living, which that will certainly get your attention,” Highley said.
Fleas and ticks tend to burrow down during this time, but if you have pets, you’ll still want to make sure they’re protected.
