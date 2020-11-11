LFD adds three new trucks to fleet

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Department showed off its three new trucks Tuesday.
The new engines came from a company in Ohio, and were approved by the Lawton City Council for the 2019 to 2020 fiscal budget.
They cost around $1.7 million all together, and are upgraded with the latest technology.
Officials with the Lawton Fire Department said this will help them tremendously in their response.
“I can’t honestly put this into words how great this will be. Giving us the opportunity to have three new trucks will cut our down time drastically. These trucks come with warranties which will cut down on cost for the city shop," Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett said.
The trucks will be in service at fire stations 1, 4 and 5 in Lawton.
The old trucks will be put in reserve status.
Lawton fire officials say each of the three that are being replaced are around 20 years old.
