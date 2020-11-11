Pattern of Protection

Surveillance footage of Julio Arevalo shows him grabbing his bike to leave a Palo Alto donut shop, when he is approached by a Palo Alto police officer. These images were taken from a nearly 35-minute surveillance video and represent a snapshot of the events. The officer later said he stopped Arevalo because he saw him possibly exchanging something in the parking lot he thought could have been drugs. The Palo Alto police officer guides Arevalo away from the entrance of the donut shop (top right). The officer pushes Arevalo against the railing, pinning him (bottom left). After a brief struggle, the officer slams Arevalo into the ground (bottom right). (Source: Palo Alto Police Dept.)