Salvation Army Thrift Store celebrates grand re-opening

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Salvation Army celebrated the grand reopening of the Thrift Store in Lawton with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday morning.
Staff and volunteers worked tirelessly over the last month, installing new flooring and re-painting the walls to give the store a new, fresh look.
It had been almost 15 years since the last remodel.
Donations have been at an all-time high this year. Due to the pandemic, folks are staying home and cleaning but that doesn’t mean your support isn’t needed.
“Come support our community, help be a light into the darkness, and every dollar spent here is gonna help give hope to somebody who doesn’t have hope,” Major David Robinson said.
Proceeds from the Thrift Store keep the shelter open and help provide utility and rent money for those in need.
You can visit the store to drop off donations or shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Major Robinson said the upcoming holiday season is always when the Salvation Army needs the most help and one way you can help is to ring kettle bells this year.
You can register to do that at registertoring.com.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.