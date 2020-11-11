Seven new deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

The Health District is saddened to report seven deaths today; Case 4,307 (70 - 79), Case 4,167 (80+), Case 3,596 (80+) Case 2,097 (80+), Case 2,171 (80+), Case 2,575 (80+) and Case 3,053 (80+). There are 116 new cases, 62 hospitalizations, and 116 new recoveries to also report today.