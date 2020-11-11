Tree, branch storm debris drop off site opens Thursday in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The city of Lawton has received DEQ approval to open a drop off site for tree and limb storm debris.
Officials say the site will be setup in Elmer Thomas Park starting Thursday, November 12 at 8 a.m.
Residents will enter the park on 3rd Street and circle around to the site where their load will be inspected. They say there will be no need to cut items to a certain size but the people making the drop off will need to be able to unload without assistance.
This site is for trees and branches only, no other trash will be accepted.
The drop off site will stay open from 8-5 Monday through Saturday until November 25.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.