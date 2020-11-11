UPDATE: Surge in COVID patients at local hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial has opened an additional COVID unit following a surge of cases in southwest Oklahoma.
CCMH has over 30 COVID patients hospitalized right now.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Michener said they have plans to open up a third COVID unit if needed but they are running into some additional issues.
“The problem is our resources are getting slim and I can’t say how stressful and how important that is for everyone to know," Michener said.
Dr. Michener said there’s no respiratory therapist or nurses to bring in because they are all working in other places that need assistance.
“So we have the Cameron and Western students that are working and provide great help for us. Obviously, they are not licensed but they extend the care that our licensed nurses can do. And like most hospitals we would welcome any former nurse, any former respiratory person, anyone if they would like to come lend a hand," Michener said.
Dr. Michener said there was a day this week that they were down to one ventilator.
That puts them in a tough situation, having to decide who gets a ventilator and who doesn’t.
He says that’s never a good thing but they were able to get extra ventilators.
“We have partnered with great people in town and the votech has a respiratory training program and has sent over four or five of their training ventilators.”
That has helped them get back on track and get people on ventilators at least for now.
