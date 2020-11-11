Warm Thursday But Cool and Wet Friday

TONIGHT: Under a clear sky with light winds, temperatures will sink into the upper 30s to mid 40s in the region.
THURSDAY: Look for a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds remain from the south 10-20 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT: The chance for showers and storms will remain limited after sunset. We’ll advertise them as isolated at best for now. Lows fall into the 30s and 40s north, with some spots still in the 50s to the south.
FRIDAY/FRIDAY NIGHT: A boundary that pushes through may lift back slightly and stall out in the area. North of the boundary into Oklahoma, temperatures remain in the 40s and 50s through much of the day, warming slightly through Friday Night as it lifts back north. Areas to the south warm into the 60s and 70s during the day Friday. The boundary also will bring clouds and showers and a few storms, with better odds along and north of the boundary during the day. Into Friday Night, a Cold Front pushes through the area with showers and storm along it. That front will clear out the lingering boundary and even the board for everyone into the weekend.
SATURDAY: The morning may have some lingering rain showers and storms, but we’ll anticipate sunshine to return by the afternoon with highs back in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows at night fall into the 40s.
SUNDAY - EARLY NEXT WEEK: As a cold front slides through early Sunday, we’ll anticipate dry conditions to return with a mostly sunny sky. Highs in the 60s, lows in the 30s.
