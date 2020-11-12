Cool and Dreary on Friday, Warm and Dry by Saturday Afternoon

TONIGHT: Under a partly cloudy sky with breezy NE winds 10-25 mph, temperatures will sink into the upper 30s to mid 40s in the region. Areas south of the Red River may see an isolated shower late tonight.
FRIDAY/FRIDAY NIGHT: A boundary that pushes through may lift back slightly and stall out in the area. North of the boundary into Oklahoma, temperatures remain in the 40s and low 50s through much of the day, warming slightly through Friday Night as it lifts back north. Areas to the south warm into the 60s and perhaps even 70s during the day Friday. The boundary also will bring clouds and showers and a few storms, with better odds along and north of the boundary during the day. Into Friday Night, a Cold Front pushes through the area with showers and storm along it. That front will clear out the lingering boundary and even the board for everyone into the weekend as far as temperatures are concerned.
SATURDAY: The morning may have some lingering rain showers and storms, but we’ll anticipate sunshine to return by the afternoon with highs back in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows at night fall into the 40s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: A strong cold front pushes in overnight, bringing another gusty change in wind direction and cooler air. No showers are expected.
SUNDAY - TUESDAY: Because of the cold front sliding through before sunrise on Sunday, we’ll anticipate dry weather with mild afternoons in the 60s and lows in the 30s to low 40s.
WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Look for highs back in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s under a mostly sunny sky.
