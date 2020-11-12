DHS holding Zoom meeting for those interested in adopting children

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is holding a Zoom meeting at 6:30 Thursday night to answer questions for people who are interested in adoption.
November is National Adoption Month, and there are more than 7,750 kids in the system and 500 kids in Oklahoma waiting for someone to adopt them.
DHS workers hope to give the kids, like the ones you’re seeing on your screen that’s been featured in A Child Who Hopes, a loving family.
“DHS does not want children to linger in the foster care system longer than they have to," Child Welfare Specialist Antwone Robinson said. "So be able to achieve permanency for these kids is ultimately the goal for DHS.”
Robinson said their goal is to get the kids back with their families.
“If we can not successfully reunify children with their biological parents, then the next best thing is to find forever families or adoptive families,” Robinson said.
During the meeting, they’re going to give people a place where people can get their questions about adoption answered.
“We’re going to have experienced, resourced parents, foster parents, adoptive parents, DHS workers included in on this Zoom meeting. We want to dispel any myths, clarify any questions that families may have as far as what it’s like,” Robinson said.
The meeting starts at 6:30. If you’d like to attend the meeting, the Zoom Meeting ID is 4015225597.
