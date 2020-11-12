During the day tomorrow a boundary that pushes through may lift back slightly and stall out in the area. North of the boundary into Oklahoma, temperatures remain in the 40s and 50s through much of the day, warming slightly through Friday night as it lifts back north. Areas to the south warm into the 60s and 70s during the day Friday. The boundary also will bring clouds and showers and a few storms, with better odds along and north of the boundary during the day. Overnight Friday into Saturday, a cold front pushes through the area with showers and storm along it.