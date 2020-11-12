LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Look for mostly sunny skies today with highs rising into the upper 60s along I-40.. either side of the Red River low to mid 70s.... southern counties will likely see the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds during the day will be out of the south at 5 to 15mph.
A cold front will approach Texoma as the day progresses. It’ll be near the I-44 coordinator by mid afternoon. As it passes there is a chance for showers and storms but overall the threat remains limited. We’ll advertise them as isolated at best for now.
During the day tomorrow a boundary that pushes through may lift back slightly and stall out in the area. North of the boundary into Oklahoma, temperatures remain in the 40s and 50s through much of the day, warming slightly through Friday night as it lifts back north. Areas to the south warm into the 60s and 70s during the day Friday. The boundary also will bring clouds and showers and a few storms, with better odds along and north of the boundary during the day. Overnight Friday into Saturday, a cold front pushes through the area with showers and storm along it.
Saturday morning will likely see some lingering rain showers but the threat will taper off by mid to late morning. We’re looking at sunshine to return by the afternoon with highs on Saturday into the upper 70s to low 80s. Breezy southwest winds at 15 to 25mph.
The warm weather won’t stick around because another cold front slides in early Sunday. Highs will fall into the mid 60s for Sunday and Monday. This front won’t bring us any rain showers as we’re anticipating dry conditions with mostly sunny skies for early next week.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
