Main St. Duncan looking for volunteers to hang Christmas lights

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Main Street Duncan is looking for volunteers to help hang Christmas lights on Saturday.
The Duncan Christmas Lights will be installed on Main Street from 9 to 11 a.m.
Main Street Duncan hosts this volunteer event annually and this year they have added new decorations.
“To hang the large snowflakes, we need volunteers to bring ladders,” said Destiny Ahlfenger, Executive Director, “and we’re thrilled to host this event in light of all of this year’s activities.”
Volunteers will be served coffee prior to the event, snacks and drinks will also be provided.
Social distancing and safety for all volunteers will be maintained throughout the installation. Gloves and masks will be available as well as cleaner for tools and ladders.
To learn more about volunteering, contact the Main Street Duncan office at 580.252.8696 or visit the website at www.mainstreetduncan.net for information.
