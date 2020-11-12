Six new deaths, 159 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

The Health District sadly has six deaths to report today; Case 4,336 (70 - 79), Case 4,641 (60 - 69), Case 4,137 (70 - 79) Case 4,224 (80+), Case 4,448 (80+) and Case 4,836 (80+). There are 159 new cases, 72 hospitalizations, and 96 new recoveries to also report today.