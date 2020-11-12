Six new deaths, 159 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | November 12, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 5:17 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed six new deaths and 159 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 96 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 5,241 cases in Wichita County, with 1,952 of them still being active.

There have been 3,193 total recoveries, 31,123 negative tests and 96 deaths.

There are currently 1,880 patients recovering at home while 72 are in the hospital. 17 patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 691 tests still pending.

Posted by City of Wichita Falls, Texas Government on Thursday, November 12, 2020

The Health District sadly has six deaths to report today; Case 4,336 (70 - 79), Case 4,641 (60 - 69), Case 4,137 (70 - 79) Case 4,224 (80+), Case 4,448 (80+) and Case 4,836 (80+). There are 159 new cases, 72 hospitalizations, and 96 new recoveries to also report today.

Total Hospitalizations = 72

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

Stable - 1

40 - 49

Stable - 4

50 - 59

Stable - 3

Critical - 2

60 - 69

Stable - 18

Critical - 10

70 - 79

Stable - 16

Critical - 5

80+

Stable - 13

