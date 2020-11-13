Altus man arrested on multiple felonies

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police have arrested two men on a number of charges.
Police say they stopped Eric Cantu on South Main while on patrol early Friday morning.
They say Cantu had three outstanding arrest warrants totaling over $50,000 in bond amounts.
In addition, they say he will be charged with possession of a firearm after a felony -- as they found a gun in his pocket during his arrest.
Police say another man, Gabino Reyes, was in Cantu’s car -- and he was arrested for having a stolen firearm.
A search of the car revealed another gun, drug paraphernalia and narcotics -- and both men will be charged accordingly.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.