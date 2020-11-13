Four new deaths, 109 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed four new deaths and 109 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 125 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 5,350 cases in Wichita County, with 1,932 of them still being active.
There have been 3,318 total recoveries, 31,371 negative tests and 100 deaths.
There are currently 1,853 patients recovering at home while 79 are in the hospital. There are currently 16 patients in critical care.
There are now 622 tests still pending.
The current active cases in Wichita County are broken down by city below:
- Burkburnett: 138 active cases
- Electra: 70 active cases
- Iowa Park: 103 active cases
- Wichita Falls: 1,621 active cases
The Health District is saddened to report four deaths today; Case 4,730 (80+), Case 4,657 (70 - 79), Case 4,658 (70 - 79) and 4,406 (70 - 70). There are 109 new cases, 79 hospitalizations, and 125 recoveries to report.
In the last 31 days, 1,109 cases, or 40%, the type of exposure was designated as contact. Of those in the contact category, at least 200 cases contracted it from being with family and friends who reside outside of the home. This is why it’s imperative that precautions extend to family and friends in order to protect each other.
Totals for the week ending November 13 are as follows:
Total new cases - 706
Average Positivity Rate - 29%
Case Type
Contact = 106 cases
Close Contact = 48 cases
Community Spread = 82 cases
Under Investigation = 470 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 11 cases
6 – 10 = 14 cases
11 – 19 = 71 cases
20 – 29 = 117 cases
30 – 39 = 114 cases
40 – 49 = 74 cases
50 – 59 = 110 cases
60 – 69 = 86 cases
70 – 79 = 62 cases
80+ = 47 cases
Total Hospitalizations = 79
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 3
50 - 59
Stable - 5
Critical - 2
60 - 69
Stable - 17
Critical - 10
70 - 79
Stable - 21
Critical - 4
80+
Stable - 15
