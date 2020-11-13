Kiowa Tribe celebrates grand opening of center in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Kiowa Tribe members around Lawton now have access to more services closer to home.
Friday, the tribe celebrated the grand opening for their new “Continuity of Operations Command Center”.
Funded by the CARES Act, the building will provide services for Kiowa Tribe members in this area.
They’ll be able to store food here, help service tribal members cars, and provide transportation for people.
The Kiowa Tribe’s main building is in Carnegie, and the Chairman says expanding is crucial to make sure all of their people are taken care of.
“Its great, makes me feel great,” said Matthew Komalty. “We’ve always been handcuffed because of our limited resources. Now we got a little, it’s creating revenue streams for us to do even more.”
The building is located at 1605 Southwest Lee Boulevard.
The Kiowa Tribe would like to continue expansion even further to Anadarko and Chickasha.
