Rain and Thundershowers Tonight, Warm Again Tomorrow

TONIGHT: A weak cold Front pushes through the area with showers and storm along it. That front will clear out the lingering boundary and even the board for everyone into the weekend as far as temperatures are concerned. Look for lows tonight in the 40s and 50s with south and west winds 5-15 mph.
SATURDAY: The morning may have some lingering rain showers and storms, but we’ll anticipate sunshine to return by the afternoon with highs back in the upper 70s and low 80s. No severe weather expected.
SATURDAY NIGHT: A strong cold front arrives after sunset Saturday Night, helping to bring cooler air into the region. Look for lows in the 30s and 40s with breezy north winds 15-30 mph behind the front.
SUNDAY - TUESDAY: Because of the cold front sliding through before sunrise on Sunday, we’ll anticipate dry weather with mild afternoons in the 60s and lows in the 30s to low 40s.
WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Look for highs back in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s under a mostly sunny sky.
FRIDAY - NEXT WEEKEND: Another disturbance is expected to pass through the region with some showers possible as early as Friday. We’ll monitor and keep you updated.
