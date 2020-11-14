Several area cheer squads heading to state competition

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Several area high school cheerleading teams are heading to their state competitions Saturday, including Lawton MacArthur.
The MacArthur Cheer Squad will be heading to Moore tomorrow to compete in the state cheer competition.
Friday, the team went through the hallways, with their teachers and fellow classmates cheering them on before the big day.
They’ve been working for the last two months, perfecting their routine.
One cheerleader says she’s confident they’ll do well... and is grateful for the support they’ve received.
“I think we started about two months ago and we’ve been working three hour practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays since then,” said Alyssa Kayser. "I feel like we’ve put a lot of work into this and I hope it pays off.
In addition to MacArthur, Eisenhower, Altus, Frederick and Apache will also be competing for state honors.
Good luck to all of the teams!
