CCMH concerned with ability to treat patients as COVID-19 cases surge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A worrisome statement from the Chief Medical Officer of Comanche County Memorial Hospital Monday as they deal with a growing number of COVID-19 cases and a lack of ventilators.
“We’re not there yet, but the trajectory we’re on is scary. The health care workers are scared, they’re stressed, there is a point where we physically will not be able to care for the people of southwest Oklahoma,” said Dr. Scott Michener.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Dr. Michener says resources are running thin.
“You don’t want to be the one to comes to the ER and there’s nowhere for you to go, no ventilator for you to be. I know it seems like a non-reality situation, we never thought it would be a part of our reality, but that’s what’s happening. We had a patient this weekend that was on a transport ventilator meant to be in an ambulance for a short period of time because we were out of ventilators. Now, the state has sent us some ventilators so we have more but there are only a certain number of people qualified to run ventilators,” Dr. Michener said.
Dr. Michener said over the weekend, four patients died of COVID-19 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital alone.
“I said health care workers are supposed to be OK. We’re always OK. We’re OK when it’s cancer, we’re OK when it’s trauma. We’ve conditioned ourselves to be that way. It’s not OK. People aren’t OK. They’re real humans, they love their job, they love the work they’re doing, they love taking care of people. But you see four people die in one day...it hurts,” Dr. Michener said.
Thanksgiving is just over a week away and Dr. Michener is urging you to please, be careful around your loved ones.
“Please wear your mask, please social distance, I know Thanksgiving is a hard time, I know we want to be with family. I haven’t seen my kids in a year and I’m not going to see my kids on Thanksgiving because it’s not safe, it’s not safe for them, it’s not safe for me. We can get through this but we have to get through this together,” Dr. Michener said.
Dr. Michener said for us to make it through this time, everybody has to be on the same page.
“We’re fighting the fight and we’ve got to fight the fight with everybody. I know everyone has a different feeling, oh it’s going to go away after the election, don’t wear a mask, it’s my face. You don’t drink and drive because you’re a public health issue. That’s a perfect example. Tell us not to drink and drive because we’re dangerous to other people. You not wearing a mask is dangerous to other people,” Dr. Michener said.
Dr. Michener says at CCMH, their nurses and respiratory therapists are doing double or triple the work they usually do because their critical care unit is full. He said he’s also reached out to colleagues at hospitals across the state, with all of them saying they are in the exact same situation.
