CCMH concerned with ability to treat patients as COVID-19 cases surge

“You don’t want to be the one to comes to the ER and there’s nowhere for you to go, no ventilator for you to be. I know it seems like a non-reality situation, we never thought it would be a part of our reality, but that’s what’s happening. We had a patient this weekend that was on a transport ventilator meant to be in an ambulance for a short period of time because we were out of ventilators. Now, the state has sent us some ventilators so we have more but there are only a certain number of people qualified to run ventilators,” Dr. Michener said.