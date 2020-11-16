Elgin family loses home in fire

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - An Elgin family is grieving and also counting their blessings after the devastating loss of their home.
At around 2 a.m. on Nov. 13, the Deevers family home caught fire, but on that night, they were in Fort Worth mourning two longtime family friends who were killed by a street racer.
“We have four children who have lost their parents - our good friends - and we’ve only lost a home, so I’d lose 100 homes to have my friends,” Dusty Deevers said.
His mother lives right next door. She woke up in the middle of the night and called for help. His daughter, staying with her grandmother that night, watched her childhood home burn to the ground.
He said although almost nothing is salvageable, he knows they’re not alone.
“We are content in Christ," he said. “We have everything we need. He has held us, upheld us by his strong hand. He has given us a wonderful community.”
Surrounded by ashes and dust, sorting through charred family mementos, and reminiscing on memories made in the home, six children, ranging from ages three to 15, have said goodbye to artwork, books, toys and clothing.
The kids said when they heard everything was destroyed, they were sad but happy to have each other.
“There’s real loss," he said. "There’s real grieving, and we have a real hope because of a real savior. We can weather this.”
The Deevers family remains optimistic about rebuilding what was lost but not lost forever.
Officials are still not sure how the fire started at this time, but Dusty wants to thank first responders from the Elgin, Sterling and Fletcher fire departments who worked until about 10 a.m. to put the fire out.
You can donate to the family’s fund to rebuild at www.gccelgin.com.
