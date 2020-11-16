First Alert Forecast: (11/16PM)

Despite it being a very chilly start to this Monday, it’s a roll your windows down kind of afternoon. Temperatures just after 2PM are in theupper 60s to low 70s as expected and we’re still dealing with plenty of sunshine all across Texoma. Winds all day will stay very light out of the south then switching towards the east later this evening at 5 to 10mph. With the clear skies and calm winds overnight, temperatures will drop off. Most will be in the mid to upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Copy and paste today and that’s what on tap for Tuesday. Ample sunshine, light winds and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.