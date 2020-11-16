First Alert Forecast: (11/16PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Despite it being a very chilly start to this Monday, it’s a roll your windows down kind of afternoon. Temperatures just after 2PM are in theupper 60s to low 70s as expected and we’re still dealing with plenty of sunshine all across Texoma. Winds all day will stay very light out of the south then switching towards the east later this evening at 5 to 10mph. With the clear skies and calm winds overnight, temperatures will drop off. Most will be in the mid to upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Copy and paste today and that’s what on tap for Tuesday. Ample sunshine, light winds and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
We’re looking at dry, sunny and breezy conditions for Wednesday. With the low relative humidity, breezy winds and warm temperatures this will lead to a broad area of elevated fire weather with near pockets of near critical in western Oklahoma. Highs in the mid 70s with south winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher. Winds are looking to calm slightly on Tuesday only to near 10 to 20mph out of the south. Still warm through with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Warm and breezy weather will continue through Friday. A cold front will approach Texoma over the weekend. Ahead of the front we’re looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. This will bring us the chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly Saturday night through Sunday. Behind this front is much cooler weather. Highs will likely occur during the early morning hours on Sunday with temperatures falling throughout the day.
Beyond Sunday, it looks to be a somewhat active weather pattern. However there is large differences between model data so confidence is very low at this moment and prevents myself from really saying anything with confidence this far out.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
