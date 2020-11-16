Fourth Annual Frozen Fest Shopping Event this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Fourth Annual Frozen Fest Shopping Event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Hilton Garden Inn Lawton-Fort Sill Convention Center.
Husband and wife Jillian and Joel McFarland are hosting the event to benefit CASA of Southwest Oklahoma, an organization that helps local children who are in the court system.
Donations from the last event in August supported local teachers.
Joel McFarland says you can expect to see over 20 local vendors selling food, handmade items, books, tupperware, clothing, woodwork and more at the November event.
“There’s gonna be a gift basket full of family-fun items, over 100 dollars in value," McFarland said. "You can enter to win that gift basket with any monetary donation or you can bring a toy or a book that’s going to go to the CASA of Southwest Oklahoma.”
He said it’s the perfect time to check some items for loved ones off your Christmas list and support others who may need the extra help during this holiday season.
For more information, you can visit the Fourth Annual Frozen Fest event page on Facebook.
