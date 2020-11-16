Stitt enacts restrictions as state cases continue to soar

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt announced new measures aimed a slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Starting Tuesday all visitors and employees to state run offices will be required to wear masks.
Also, the state will enforce a curfew for in-person restaurant dining and bars starting Thursday at 11 p.m. Restaurants will be able to continue curbside, drive thru and to-go services past 11 p.m.
Restaurants will also be required to space tables out to six feet apart and add dividers between the tables if spacing isn’t able to be achieved.
Stitt said this is just a start of measures aimed at slowing the virus and more are expected to be announced soon.
