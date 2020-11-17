Carnegie man convicted in 2018 murder

CARNEGIE, Okla. (TNN) - A federal jury has convicted a Carnegie man accused of premeditated murder and assault.
Authorities say Isaiah Redbird held a grudge against Byron Tongkeamah , Jr., and his girlfriend, Kayleigh Roughface.
In September of 2018, Redbird confronted the two at an abandoned house they were resting in and attacked them with a crowbar.
Tongkeamah died from the blows to his skull, which were shattered by the crowbar.
Redbird ran from the scene and buried the crowbar before burning and burying his clothes. He then went to Arizona.
Roughface survived, though she lost all memories of the night of the attack. She was later found by police, badly injured and wandering the streets.
Authorities say Redbird believed he had a duty to kill the two based on rumors he heard about them .He claimed he was acting in self defense during his trial.
At sentencing, Redbird will get mandatory life in federal prison without parole.
