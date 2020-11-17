CU Athletics hosting annual canned food drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University Athletics is hosting their annual canned food drive.
From 5-6 p.m., on Nov. 17-19, you can drive up to the McMahon Field Softball Complex to drop off donations. That’s to the right when you turn into Cameron Stadium.
The drive usually kicks off the week of the first basketball game, but right now they’re still waiting on the schedule from the conference. Still the Sports Information Director Kenton Means said the department wants to instill community service in team members.
This year’s twist is that you don’t even have to get out of your car. Means said a member of Athletics staff or a team will meet you at your car to pick up the items.
“Our idea is just to pull up and either they can open the trunk themselves or they can not even get out of the car and we’ll just grab the stuff for them to make it as smooth as possible," he said. “The whole contactless thing, just trying to get it done as easy as possible.”
All donations collected will go to the Lawton Food Bank, where the men’s basketball team has already volunteered several times this year.
Monetary donations are also accepted. If you can’t make it out between 5 and 6 p.m., you can contact Means at 580-581-2303 to arrange a time to have donations picked up.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.