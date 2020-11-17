Now there is still some uncertainties with our next cold front. A storm system will begin to move west giving the chance for showers and storms. Generally models are showing the front pushing through Texoma late Saturday/ early Sunday. There’s still about a 12 hour difference in the exact timing between the fastest/ slowest models but regardless timing looks to be Saturday into Sunday. This front will bring precipitation chances (continuing through Sunday night) and noticeably cooler air with it. Temperatures will likely fall throughout the day on Sunday.