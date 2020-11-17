LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
The rest of this evening will stay rather quiet. Sunny skies until sunset at 5:27PM with highs rising into the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will fall once the sun goes down, mid 50s by 8PM... upper 40s just after 10PM. With clear skies and light winds overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Not as chilly as the past few mornings but the extra jacket probably still a good idea.
Tomorrow is trending warm and windy. Highs in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will begin to increase right after sunrise and this is due to an increase in surface pressure gradient. We’re looking at sustained winds at 15 to 25mph with gusts higher. With it being so dry, windy, warm plus with low relative humidity, fire danger is high for tomorrow. Be cautious of cigarette butts, fire ashes and be cautious if grilling outside.
Thursday is still going to remain breezy with south winds at 10 to 20mph but an increase in moisture will occur, dropping the threat for fire danger into the low category. High temperatures on Thursday will soar into the upper 70s and few low 80s cannot be ruled out either.
Sunny skies on tap for Friday accompanied with south to north winds at 10 to 20mph. Highs due to the sunshine will rise into the mid 70s.
Now there is still some uncertainties with our next cold front. A storm system will begin to move west giving the chance for showers and storms. Generally models are showing the front pushing through Texoma late Saturday/ early Sunday. There’s still about a 12 hour difference in the exact timing between the fastest/ slowest models but regardless timing looks to be Saturday into Sunday. This front will bring precipitation chances (continuing through Sunday night) and noticeably cooler air with it. Temperatures will likely fall throughout the day on Sunday.
Models are showing a second system coming through late Monday/ early Tuesday timeframe but this could track potentially more south. With it being so far out, confidence is very low. Stay with First Alert 7 Weather. You can count on us.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
