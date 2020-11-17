Lawton church holds giveaway for those in need

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Central Baptist Church in downtown Lawton is helping the community by giving away clothes and Christmas gifts. They will even do the wrapping for you!
Anyone in need is invited to come check out what they have on November 21 from 10 to 3.
They’re located at 9th and B.
“It’s been awhile since we did an event. We’re overstocked and we got just about everything. Kids, women, under clothes and outer wear and coats. You name it—we got it. And so we are looking at trying to get it out to people in our community that are in need at this point,” said Central Baptist church’s Linda Whittington.
Ms. Whittington said they feel it’s their mission to give back to the community.
If you are interested in helping, they’d be more than happy to have volunteers. All you have to do is show up!
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.