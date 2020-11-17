Lawton police asking for help locating suspected shooter

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspect in a shooting.
Police say they are looking for 35 year old Leslie Rashad Loyd. Loyd is a suspect in a shooting that occurred at NW Lincoln Ave and NW 16th street on November 7.
The responding officers located one person injured who was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Leslie Rashad Loyd please contact Crimestoppers at 580-355-INFO. You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.
