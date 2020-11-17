Lawton police asking for help locating suspected shooter

Lawton police asking for help locating suspected shooter
Loyd is wanted in relation to a shooting on NW Lincoln Ave. (Source: Crime Stoppers of SWOK)
By Tiffany Bechtel | November 17, 2020 at 2:13 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 2:13 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspect in a shooting.

Police say they are looking for 35 year old Leslie Rashad Loyd. Loyd is a suspect in a shooting that occurred at NW Lincoln Ave and NW 16th street on November 7.

The responding officers located one person injured who was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Leslie Rashad Loyd please contact Crimestoppers at 580-355-INFO. You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.