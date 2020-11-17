Local businesses, vendors prepare for Small Business Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Local Lawton businesses and vendors will be participating in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.
What small business owners usually expect to be one of the most profitable days of the year may be a bust this time around.
Owner of Massad’s Giftshop Larry Massad said with the pandemic, traffic’s been slower at his store. Like most others, he’s not sure what’s to expect for this normally huge shopping day.
“Now I don’t know what’s gonna happen this year," he said, "but it’s been good for us and we’re proud to say we’ve been with it since the day - the time - it started.”
He certainly understands the concern. That’s why the shop is sanitized everyday and everyone wears masks inside. He’s hoping people will still come out to support local on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday regardless.
“It’s important for our town,” he said. “All the dollars that are spent with us get spent in our town and circles around and does a fantastic job to improving our town. It also helps small businesses like us stay in business.”
And across town, the Third Annual Stop and Shop Local event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cache Road Square with new vendors from across Southwest Oklahoma.
Event coordinator Kat Funaki said this year, it’s split up between three buildings to allow for space between booths. Masks will be required and hand sanitization stations will be available.
“We’ve talked to a few of our vendors and they say that, across the board, attendees at events are much lower than usual," she said. "Obviously, events are getting canceled, and people are out of jobs, so they’re not spending as much as they usually do.”
She said with so many people spending online these days, this is a great way to help your own neighbor who may not have a storefront.
For more information, you can visit the Stop and Shop Local Facebook event page.
