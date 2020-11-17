Local restaurant and bar owners preparing for latest COVID-19 related restrictions

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - New Covid related restrictions go into effect for bars and restaurants across Oklahoma Thursday.
“From 11 p.m. - 2 a.m. is when we get most of our business, because we get the restaurant businesses here. I understand what the governor is trying to do, just not why it has to be 11 p.m." said Charlotte Golden, the Co-Owner of Roosters.
At Roosters, they already have tables spaced out, because of the mandate that kept them at half capacity.
“Can you prove to me that it’s coming from the bars. You can’t prove that, so why cut us out. Restaurants can still do curbside or drive thru but we can not. We have to be open to serve people," said Golden.
The smaller capacity mandate is still in effect for restaurants, one local owner said this new change won’t be hard to manage for them but the overall impacts since covid have drastically changed how they do business.
“Been doing curbside and we also installed another phone line, because since covid almost 75 percent are take out orders," said Chantal and Chanthol Keo, the owners of Red Pepper.
Inside, Keo said they cut their table total in half, cut back to one server and now spend a large portion of their funds on take out equipment.
“When we do serve customers, we try to stay 6 to 10 feet away. As you can see with those tables, we have those distanced so we can put the food there and the customer can grab it themselves," said Keo.
And for the owner of the bar and restaurant... he said for them food remains a large portion of their profits, he said the impact hurts what happens when it turns into a bar.
“We go 21 and over and make it a bar scene from 10 until 2," said Fabian Turner, the owner of Red Dirt Reloaded.
Turner said since the new rules were announced, his business has already made some large changes.
“I decided to shut down on Mondays and Tuesdays so we could deep clean and sanitize even more to try and create a safe environment for our customers and staff," said Turner.
Depending on how this impacts business, Turner is also concerned for his staff and their ability to make a living.
“If we don’t have customers, then most of my employees that are tipped out aren’t going to make anything," said Turner.
Turner said his final concern is just figuring out what comes next... he said he’s anxious about a full shutdown similar to the one in the spring.
Gov. Stitt said these new restrictions will remain place for at least 30 days
