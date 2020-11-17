Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On Tuesday the Lawton Salvation Army kicked off their annual Red Kettle campaign at the Country Mart on west Cache Road.
The Red Kettle Campaign is their largest fundraiser of the year and accounts for a fifth of their yearly budget.
The money raised helps the community throughout the year through the Salvation Army’s shelter, food pantry, Angel Tree program along with rent and utility assistance.
This year’s goal is $110,000.
“In the city of heroes—we’ve learned that not every hero wears a uniform,” Major David Robinson said. “They come in all walks, all sizes, all races. We’re so blessed when people step up when there’s a time of need they are there to help support.”
Robinson said they are still looking for bell ringers in Lawton and Duncan.
There are volunteer and paid opportunities available.
For more information, call the Salvation Army at 580-355-1802 or visit RegistertoRing.com.
