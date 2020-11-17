Three new deaths, 149 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new deaths and 149 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 121 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 5,707 cases in Wichita County, with 2,060 of them still being active.
There have been 3,540 total recoveries, 32,000 negative tests and 107 deaths.
There are currently 1,967 patients recovering at home while 93 are in the hospital. 18 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 177 tests still pending.
The Health District is saddened to report three deaths today; Case 4,723 (70 - 79), Case 4,091 (70 - 79), and Case 2,891 (60 - 69). There are 149 new cases, 93 hospitalizations, and 121 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 93
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 3
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 8
Critical - 3
60 - 69
Stable - 18
Critical - 8
70 - 79
Stable - 21
Critical - 6
80+
Stable - 23
