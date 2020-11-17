Youth engineering contest held in Duncan Tuesday

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday, students from across southwest Oklahoma competed in a Youth Engineering Contest.
This is the 13th year that the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation has held the event.
Students used their STEM skills to build cars, which were raced using CO2 cartridges. After the races, awards were given for things like fastest car, the best-built car and the people’s choice.
“We think if we are going to continue providing a workforce that is well educated and understands the opportunities within engineering, applications, electronics, any of those skill sets, they need to be focused in those. That’s the reason we invest in making sure students understand the value of learning that at an early age,” said Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation President Lyle Roggow.
Students from Red River Tech, Duncan, Walters and Marlow all participated.
