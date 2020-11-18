Eisenhower high’s military child club visits elementary school, raises awareness

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Students from the Military Child Club at Eisenhower High School visited Cleveland Elementary Wednesday.
They performed skits and raised awareness about what military children go through.
The sponsor for the military child club at Eisenhower High School says he hopes the younger students who saw Wednesday’s skits will join the club later on to look out for new military students in their classroom.
”So they are in there to perform their little skits and give examples why it is so important to have a club like the Military Child Club to look after people who move into a new school,” said the club’s sponsor Joseph McKenzie.
The club has chapters all over the world and is headquartered in DC.
The Lawton group received a grant from West Point that allows them to offer tutoring and counseling services for military children.
