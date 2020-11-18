LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A Red Flag warning is posted until 6PM for most of southwest Oklahoma. This due to low humidity and strong winds. We’re expecting south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph for the rest of today before dying down to 10 to 15mph overnight. Some good news is that overnight temperatures will stay rather mild. Most in the upper 40s to low 50s by morning.
Thursday is still going to remain breezy with south winds at 10 to 20mph but an increase in moisture will occur, dropping the threat for fire danger to low. High temperatures for tomorrow afternoon will soar into the upper 70s and few low 80s cannot be ruled out either!
Strong winds and mild temperatures are going to drive out weather into the weekend. Friday will see plenty of sunshine with highs rising into the upper 70s. South winds again at 10 to 20mph with gusts in the low to mid 20s.
A boundary will push through during the day on Friday but will likely go unnoticed for most. It will cool us off slightly by Saturday but highs are still looking to be above average by nearly 10 degrees in the low 70s.
The weekend as of right now looks to be 50/50. Saturday will see an increase in cloud cover trending mostly cloudy with highs rising into low 70s. The threat for rain will increase as a strong cold front arrives. While there are still some disagreements on the exact timing of the front, only about a 12 hour difference between the fastest/ slowest models, we’re still anticipating a Saturday night into Sunday event. Mainly rain showers are expected but a few thunderstorms aren’t out of the question completely. Timing for this development will likely be after midnight on Saturday. Most of the precipitation looks to wrap up by Sunday evening.
Models continue to struggle with the second system for early next week. Most currently show another small wave of energy moving across the region late Monday into Tuesday night. Looks like at least some chance of rain across the area from Monday afternoon into Tuesday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
