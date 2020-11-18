Lawton Goodwill runs annual coat drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Happening Thursday and Friday, Goodwill will be doing its annual coat drive.
Goodwill be giving out free coats to anyone who needs them.
They’ll have someone there set up to take your information and then you can get your free coat.
Due to the pandemic, Goodwill wants to remind everyone that they’re sterilizing all donations to make sure things are safe.
“This year especially a lot of people are wondering about our donations but we are really careful with our donations and actually have been for years. We sterilize them we have a great process. We let them sit for two or three months because we try to work with the inventory that’s been here the longest first,” said Goodwill’s Missy Beets.
Goodwill officials say that the person receiving the coat needs to be there, so if a parent goes to get one for their child, the child needs to be there.
