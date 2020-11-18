Lawton man charged with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Lawton police arrested a man they say held a woman against her will and assaulted her.
Authorities say Larry Standridge held his ex-girlfriend in her own home, handcuffed, and gagged her.
They say he let her walk around the house after he assaulted her, but kept a cord around her neck to stop her from trying to escape.
Investigators say at one point, Standridge tied her down to the bed while he left for work, coming back to assault her again before tying her back up.
Today the district attorney’s office charged him with kidnapping and domestic abuse.
